 Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Czechia on its National Day - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Czechia on its National Day - PHOTO

1news Staff10:35 - Today
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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Czechia on its National Day - PHOTO

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated Czechia on its National Day.

As 1news.az reports, the corresponding post was published on the ministry's page on the social network X.

"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Czech Republic on the occasion of the National Day!" the post reads.

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