Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Czechia on its National Day - PHOTO
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated Czechia on its National Day.
As 1news.az reports, the corresponding post was published on the ministry's page on the social network X.
"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Czech Republic on the occasion of the National Day!" the post reads.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Czech Republic on the occasion of Czechia’s National Day! Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇨🇿 @CzechMFA https://t.co/FnrJRZhEMf — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 28, 2026
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