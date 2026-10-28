Azerbaijan plans to join the Mecca Convention on cooperation among law enforcement agencies in the fight against corruption.

This was stated by the country's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev at the third high-level meeting of the heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baku.

Aliyev noted that, thanks to large-scale legal and institutional reforms, Azerbaijan has established a modern legislative framework that complies with international anti-corruption standards.

According to him, the country has ratified the UN Convention against Corruption, the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, as well as the Council of Europe conventions on civil law and criminal law liability for corruption.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that one of the key factors in the effective fight against corruption is firm political will.

"Our country has ratified the UN Convention against Corruption, the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, as well as the Council of Europe conventions on civil law and criminal law liability for corruption. In addition, Azerbaijan plans to join the Mecca Convention. In Azerbaijan, the firm political will of President Ilham Aliyev, aimed at implementing comprehensive preventive and administrative measures, has made it possible to ensure an effective fight against corruption," he said.

Aliyev also reported on reforms of the judicial and law enforcement systems and the creation of specialized anti-corruption bodies.

According to him, Azerbaijan pays special attention not only to punitive measures, but also to the prevention of corruption. In this context, he noted the contribution of the ASAN centers, which provide public services on a "one-stop shop" basis, to ensuring transparency in public administration.

The Prosecutor General also emphasized the importance of international cooperation and the exchange of experience, expressing confidence that the discussions in Baku will allow states to review and update their commitments in the global fight against corruption.

Source: Report