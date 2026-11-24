A powerful explosion rocked one of the local cafés in the Greek city of Nea Ionia this morning.

According to available information, unidentified individuals planted an improvised explosive device inside the establishment. The incident caused significant damage to the area.

The blast wave damaged nearby shops. According to reports by the Skai television channel, eyewitnesses heard a deafening roar, and windows were blown out in commercial premises neighboring the café.

Fire crews and specialists from the bomb disposal unit arrived at the scene. It is noted that an explosive device was also recently planted in another establishment. Greek law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the incident.

Source: Hürriyet