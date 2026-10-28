"Allahu akbar" outside the Israeli embassy: Teenager attacks police in Belgrade

Serbia's law enforcement authorities are determining the circumstances of an attack by a minor on a police officer guarding the Israeli embassy in Belgrade.

The attacker was shot dead.

This was reported by Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic.

According to Dacic, the attacker, whose identity has not yet been established and who is presumably from Sabac, shouted "Allahu akbar" and attacked the police officer with two knives.

The head of the Interior Ministry noted that the attacker was shot dead in self-defense. The police officer sustained a minor injury.

Source: Informer