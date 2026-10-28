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Trump allows for a non-in-person format for trilateral talks

1news Staff12:28 - Today
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Trump allows for a non-in-person format for trilateral talks

U.S. President Donald Trump said that his potential trilateral talks with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, will not necessarily be held in person, but he assured that it would happen soon.

"I would say that it will be a meeting. They want to hold a meeting, so we'll see. Probably we'll manage to do it. It doesn't necessarily have to be done in the format of a meeting, it can be done differently. But I would say that it will happen fairly soon," Trump told reporters.

A recording of his conversation with the press upon his arrival at Andrews base near Washington after taking part in a rally in Texas was distributed by the White House pool.

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