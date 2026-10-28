Trump cancels restrictions on methane emissions from oil and gas production in the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the repeal of rules adopted under his predecessor Joe Biden to reduce methane emissions from oil and gas production.

"I am officially repealing Biden's costly and unnecessary methane emissions regulations in order to save consumers and energy producers $45 billion," Trump said on Tuesday during a speech before Republican Party supporters in the state of Texas.

In 2024, the Biden administration finalized the development of methane emissions rules for oil and gas companies.

According to the UN, methane emissions are one of the main factors driving the rise in global temperatures.

Source: TASS