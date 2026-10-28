Azerbaijan may raise the minimum wage

Azerbaijan is considering the possibility of raising the minimum monthly wage starting in January 2027.

When determining the new amount of payments, it is planned to take into account the level of inflation and the projected rise in prices.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Aydin Huseynov, a member of the Milli Majlis and a member of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, in an interview with Modern.az.

According to the parliamentarian, a change in the minimum wage could entail a revision of the salaries established within the framework of the unified tariff scale.

The deputy also noted that the increase in wages will be reflected in the amount of pensions and social benefits.

Let us recall that as of January 1, 2025, the minimum monthly wage in Azerbaijan is 400 manats.