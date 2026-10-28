 Azerbaijan may raise the minimum wage | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Azerbaijan may raise the minimum wage

Jamala Sujadinova16:03 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Azerbaijan may raise the minimum wage

Azerbaijan is considering the possibility of raising the minimum monthly wage starting in January 2027.

When determining the new amount of payments, it is planned to take into account the level of inflation and the projected rise in prices.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Aydin Huseynov, a member of the Milli Majlis and a member of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, in an interview with Modern.az.

According to the parliamentarian, a change in the minimum wage could entail a revision of the salaries established within the framework of the unified tariff scale.

The deputy also noted that the increase in wages will be reflected in the amount of pensions and social benefits.

Let us recall that as of January 1, 2025, the minimum monthly wage in Azerbaijan is 400 manats.

Share:
561

In focus

Opinion

UN crisis: Baku has formulated a prescription for rehabilitating international law

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Opinion

An apology is not a humiliating concession to the victor

Politics

Ramiz Mehdiyev expelled from the ranks of ANAS full members

Society

Azerbaijan to host the 10th World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism

Turan Tovuz donates 50,000 AZN to Karabakh Revival Fund and becomes main partner of “Revival Cup Charity Football Tournament”

Up to 2,000 manats in fines: Azerbaijan tightens penalties for poor communications and internet service

Azerbaijan may raise the minimum wage

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

"A world without mines" campaign: Milan hosts photo exhibition on the consequences of the mine problem in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Media and Broadcasting Council condemns the spread of false information about Azerbaijan

The reason judges recused themselves from the case of the deputy's son has been revealed

Olive Festival opening ceremony held in Baku - PHOTO

Latest news

Azerbaijan to host the 10th World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism

Today, 18:21

Zelensky names likely date for talks between Ukraine, the U.S. and Russia

Today, 17:55

Turan Tovuz donates 50,000 AZN to Karabakh Revival Fund and becomes main partner of “Revival Cup Charity Football Tournament”

Today, 17:48

Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey to create a security mechanism in the Black Sea

Today, 17:30

Azerbaijan and the UAE sign a Road Map of cooperation for 2027–2029 in the field of defense

Today, 17:10

Karabakh club fined 6,000 manat

Today, 17:00

Spanish Cup football matches postponed due to train crash

Today, 16:55

"Go to Russia": Slovakia's prime minister booed in Czechia

Today, 16:45

Up to 2,000 manats in fines: Azerbaijan tightens penalties for poor communications and internet service

Today, 16:33

An apology is not a humiliating concession to the victor

Today, 16:15

Azerbaijan may raise the minimum wage

Today, 16:03

Trump cancels restrictions on methane emissions from oil and gas production in the U.S.

Today, 15:50

Health Ministry comments on advertisements for paid egg donation - VIDEO

Today, 15:30

Property of Armenia's former parliament speaker seized

Today, 15:15

Ramiz Mehdiyev expelled from the ranks of ANAS full members

Today, 15:05

Meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers to be held tomorrow in Ankara

Today, 14:40

Azerbaijan's participation in Eurovision 2027 officially confirmed - PHOTO

Today, 14:30

UN crisis: Baku has formulated a prescription for rehabilitating international law

Today, 14:20

Azerbaijan's subsistence minimum to rise next year

Today, 14:10

Pashazade: Azerbaijan's achievements and its independent policy worry many

Today, 14:05
All news