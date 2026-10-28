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"Go to Russia": Slovakia's prime minister booed in Czechia

1news Staff16:45 - Today
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"Go to Russia": Slovakia's prime minister booed in Czechia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico visited the Czech capital, Prague, where he was met by demonstrators with whistles and protests.

This is reported by "European Pravda" with reference to Aktuality.

Robert Fico, together with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, unveiled a monument to Czech-Slovak friendship, timed to the 108th anniversary of the founding of Czechoslovakia. However, the ceremonial event was accompanied by protests. Fico and Babiš were booed by demonstrators who had gathered in front of the government building.

The protesters booed not only Babiš and Fico, but also Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka, as well as Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár, who on October 26 held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

The crowd shouted at the Slovak prime minister: "Go to Russia!"

Earlier, Slovakia and Russia resumed meetings of the intergovernmental commission, which had been suspended after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

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