Trump proposes renaming the Strait of Hormuz in his honor

U.S. President Donald Trump has again said that he wants to rename the Strait of Hormuz in his own honor.

"I think we'll rename it the Strait of Trump. We renamed the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, we renamed the wonderful Lake Ontario Lake America. I think at some point we'll call the Strait of Hormuz the Strait of Trump," he said, speaking before Republican Party supporters in the state of Ohio ahead of the U.S. midterm congressional elections.

"We have a gulf, we have a lake, we may have a strait. Do you think I'm joking? Everyone thought I was joking when I renamed the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. Everyone said it was so funny. But I said that I really was going to do it," the U.S. president added.

Trump also said that currently "more oil is passing" through the Strait of Hormuz "than seven months ago" and promised that after the conflict with Iran ends, gasoline and oil prices will fall.

Earlier, the American leader signed executive orders under which the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario were renamed the Gulf of America and Lake America, respectively. The orders change the way these places are referred to by the federal government and on federal maps. However, Trump's successors as president could sign orders reversing these changes.

Source: TASS