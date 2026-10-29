Paris comes out against Orban's candidacy for UN secretary-general

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has rejected the possibility of nominating former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for the post of United Nations secretary-general.

As "European Pravda" reports, this was stated in his declaration.

The head of the French Foreign Ministry noted that the post of UN secretary-general is not intended to be a "consolation prize for a leader defeated in elections and removed by his own people."

"France cannot accept that the United Nations (...) could be fundamentally undermined and paralyzed by great powers that prefer to rely on the actions of extremist fringe groups in order to impose the law of the strongest," Barrot emphasized.