“X-Men” star and Patrick Stewart dies

British actor Patrick Stewart, known for his roles as Professor Charles Xavier in the “X-Men” franchise and Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the series “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” has died at the age of 86.

As People magazine reports, the actor’s death was announced on October 29 by his longtime representative Kelly Bush Novak. According to her, Stewart died on October 28 at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by loved ones, after a brief battle with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

Stewart rose to fame thanks to the role of Captain Picard, which he played for seven seasons of the series “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” as well as in the franchise’s feature films. In 2000, he played Professor X for the first time in the film “X-Men” and returned to that character for more than two decades.

Over his long career, the actor also won recognition in theater, film, and on television. In 2010, Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain knighted him for his services to drama.