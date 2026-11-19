Turkey has become the first country in the world to put the Kizilelma unmanned fighter jet into service.

As Turkish media report, this was announced by Baykar, the company that developed the aircraft.

The company noted that Kizilelma is the first Turkish unmanned fighter jet created by Baykar on its own. The first three aircraft, which successfully passed acceptance tests, have already been handed over to the security forces.

Baykar emphasized that, thanks to this delivery, Turkey has become the first country in the history of world aviation to put an unmanned fighter jet into service.