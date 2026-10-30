Trump repeats promise to pay $5,000 each a week before the elections

Less than a week before the start of the midterm elections to the U.S. Congress, President Donald Trump once again confirmed his intention to pay $5,000 to every adult citizen of the country, provided the Republican Party wins.

The head of state made the corresponding statement during a campaign event held in the city of Rock Hill, South Carolina.

In September, Trump promised every adult American $5,000 in the event of a Republican victory in the midterm elections in November. The midterm elections to the U.S. Congress will take place on November 3, 2026.

According to estimates by The Guardian, the implementation of such an initiative would require financial expenditures exceeding one trillion dollars. The calculation is based on demographic data, according to which the number of adult residents of the United States amounts to more than 235 million people.