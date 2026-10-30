EUFOR helicopter crashes in Bosnia and Herzegovina: there are fatalities

A military helicopter of the European Union contingent in Bosnia and Herzegovina (EUFOR) has crashed.

Three people died as a result of the incident, and another 12 were injured. All of them are citizens of Italy.

This was reported by the Bosnian portal Klix.

The aircraft went down in the settlement of Gorice near the city of Brcko. One of the injured is in critical condition.

EUFOR confirmed the fact of the helicopter crash.

"EUFOR can confirm that today, during a planned operation in the Brcko area, an incident occurred that resulted in the crash of one of our aircraft," the contingent said in a statement.

It was also specified that no civilians were harmed, and civilian infrastructure, property, and vehicles were not damaged.

EUFOR has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident. Police officers of the Brcko District, firefighters, and ambulance crews arrived at the scene. The area around the crash site has been cordoned off.