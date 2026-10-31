Apple has once again become the world's most valuable company, overtaking the technology corporation Nvidia.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Bloomberg agency.

Apple's market capitalization on October 30 amounted to $5.03 trillion, while for chip developer Nvidia this figure was $4.93 trillion. Previously, Apple had managed to overtake Nvidia at the end of July.

Bloomberg attributes Apple's return to the title of the most valuable company to investors' concerns about investments in artificial intelligence. The iPhone maker's shares seem to them a more reliable investment, the agency notes.