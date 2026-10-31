Press secretary of Poland's president declares a "violation of his immunity"

The attempt to prevent Polish President Karol Nawrocki from entering the building of the Constitutional Tribunal is a "violation of his immunity."

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by the head of state's press secretary, Rafał Leśkiewicz, on the social network X.

"[Constitutional Tribunal judge] Maciej Berek has just documented the commission of a crime, when usurpers tried to prevent the president from entering the Constitutional Tribunal and violated his immunity," the press secretary wrote.

Prior to that, Berek published a video showing a group of men trying to prevent the president from entering the court building. The footage shows them holding him back as he tries to get inside.

The director of Nawrocki's office, Paweł Szefernaker, later reported that the president had entered the Constitutional Court building. According to the information, he was accompanied by the First President of Poland's Supreme Court, Zbigniew Klapiński.

The Onet portal, for its part, claims that Nawrocki met at the presidential palace with the same Klapiński and the chairman of the Constitutional Court, Bogdan Święczkowski, who had earlier been temporarily suspended from his post, after which the situation in front of the court building escalated.