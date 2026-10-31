 Nawrocki: A forcible seizure of the Constitutional Court has taken place in Poland | 1news.az
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Nawrocki: A forcible seizure of the Constitutional Court has taken place in Poland

1news Staff09:25 - Today
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Nawrocki: A forcible seizure of the Constitutional Court has taken place in Poland

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that last night in Warsaw there was a forcible seizure of the Constitutional Tribunal — one of the country's highest judicial bodies.

As 1news.az reports, his words are cited by the Onet portal.

"Last night there was a violation of public order in the Republic of Poland and a forcible seizure of a constitutional state body. I held consultations with the First President of the Supreme Court, Judge Zbigniew Kapiński, who also does not consider lawful the actions of the persons usurping power in the Constitutional Tribunal," he said, speaking before demonstrators.

Poland's Constitutional Tribunal is the highest body of constitutional review, which checks laws and other normative acts for compliance with the Constitution. It also considers disputes over the powers of central state bodies and citizens' complaints about violations of their constitutional rights. The tribunal's rulings are universally binding and final. Therefore, control over its composition and leadership is of considerable political importance: the court can declare unconstitutional the laws adopted by parliament and the government.

Nawrocki called for the restoration of law and order, and for the security forces to leave the premises of the Constitutional Tribunal.

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