 Turkey nominates Feridun Sinirlioğlu for the post of UN secretary-general | 1news.az
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Turkey nominates Feridun Sinirlioğlu for the post of UN secretary-general

1news Staff09:30 - Today
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Turkey nominates Feridun Sinirlioğlu for the post of UN secretary-general

Turkey has officially nominated former Foreign Minister Feridun Sinirlioğlu, who currently serves as secretary-general of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), for the post of UN secretary-general.

As Report informs, this was stated to the Anadolu agency by Turkey's permanent representative to the UN, Ahmet Yıldız.

He said that the nomination letter had been sent to the president of the General Assembly of the world organization.

The diplomat noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan considered it appropriate to nominate Sinirlioğlu, taking into account his professional skills, international experience, and the trust placed in him, which are necessary for the position of UN secretary-general.

Ahmet Yıldız said that, due to the absence at present of an agreed candidate for the post of secretary-general, Turkey nominated Sinirlioğlu with the aim of facilitating the organization's work.

He also emphasized that Ankara respects the tradition according to which the candidate in the election should be from Latin America and the Caribbean, and it was precisely for this reason that it had taken a wait-and-see position until now.

Note that Feridun Sinirlioğlu served as Turkey's foreign minister from August to November 2015, and in 2016–2023 he worked as the country's permanent representative to the UN. He is currently the secretary-general of the OSCE.

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