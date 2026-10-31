Ebola death toll exceeds 5,000 in DR Congo

The number of laboratory-confirmed Ebola deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) during the current outbreak has exceeded 5,000.



This was reported by the National Institute of Public Health, which is part of the DRC Ministry of Health.

The number of Ebola deaths has reached 5,026 as of today, according to its report. The number of those who have fallen ill is 10,351. The fatality rate reaches 48.6%.



The Ebola outbreak began on May 15 in the DRC and Uganda and became the second deadliest in the entire history of observations in Africa. People who have fallen ill and died from Ebola have been identified in eight provinces of the DRC. The Ugandan authorities announced on July 28 that the outbreak was over. On August 25, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed this information. On October 6, the authorities of Kenya announced the first case of Ebola infection in the country. On October 20, the Ministry of Health of Nigeria reported the first case of Ebola infection identified on national territory.



Source: TASS