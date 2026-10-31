Japan intends to make weapons production a driving force of its economy

The government of Japan plans to turn arms production into one of the main driving forces behind the development of the country's economy.

As 1news.az reports citing NHK, this objective will be set out in the basic documents on security issues that Tokyo intends to adopt before the end of the year.

In particular, a new "basic defense production strategy" will be formulated. To implement it, there are plans to form a single structure that will coordinate efforts in the field of the development and production of weapons on the basis of a concentration of budget allocations and private investment. It is to involve in this not only the already existing large corporations of the military-industrial complex, but also new venture companies and small and medium-sized startups, as well as university researchers.

The single structure is to be created on the basis of combining the efforts of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. According to the Kyodo agency, it should begin operating on October 1, 2027. Tokyo, as reported, is trying to draw conclusions from the situation in the United States and the countries of the European Union, which, because of the low level of investment in the military industry in the previous period, have now faced a shortage of production capacity in the military-industrial complex.

Taking such experience into account, the Japanese government intends to create in advance the potential for the prolonged conduct of combat operations on the basis of newly emerged military technologies, primarily unmanned ones.