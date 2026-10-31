Fire at a shoe factory in India claims the lives of four people

At least four people were killed and two others injured in a major fire at a shoe factory in the Indian city of Delhi.

As 1news.az reports, citing local media, the fire broke out in the basement of the facility located in the Mangolpuri industrial area.

Six people rescued from the building unconscious were taken to a hospital. Four of them died, and two remain under medical observation.

More than 20 fire crews were deployed to extinguish the blaze. Firefighting operations lasted about four hours due to the presence of flammable materials at the factory, including rubber and chemical substances.

Police and forensic experts have launched an investigation into the causes of the incident. In particular, specialists are checking the building's layout, the presence of entrances and exits, as well as compliance with fire safety requirements.