 In Ankara, a father killed his pregnant daughter and her lover | 1news.az
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In Ankara, a father killed his pregnant daughter and her lover

1news Staff13:40 - Today
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In Ankara, a father killed his pregnant daughter and her lover

In the Turkish capital of Ankara, a father shot dead his daughter and her partner.

As 1news.az reports citing Cumhuriyet, the incident was recorded in the evening hours in the Mamak district, Bahçeleriçi quarter, on Mamak Street.

According to preliminary data, a person named B.K. went to the apartment of 53-year-old E.O., located in the same quarter, where his 19-year-old daughter E.K. was living. A conflict arose in the home between B.K. and E.O. As a result of the increasingly heated verbal altercation, the father drew a weapon and shot dead his daughter and the person named E.O.

Immediately after committing the crime, the suspect fled the scene, and law enforcement agencies launched search operations to detain him. It emerged that the 19-year-old girl was pregnant, and the 53-year-old man worked with her at the same institution.

The investigation into the criminal case that has been opened is currently ongoing.

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