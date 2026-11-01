Trump allows for new U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Washington still has to resolve the issue of several more facilities on Iranian territory, including a suspected underground nuclear complex.

As 1news.az reports citing AFP, the American leader made the statement to journalists at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

"We destroyed almost all of their weaponry. We put many production facilities out of operation. We destroyed their nuclear potential. We still have to deal with one or two facilities, but we can do that in 10 minutes," Trump asserted.

According to him, one of the possible targets for new strikes could be the suspected underground nuclear complex beneath Mount Kolang Gaz La, known in the United States as Pickaxe Mountain.

"We should probably pay attention to Pickaxe Mountain and deal with that issue. We can do it very quickly," the U.S. president added.