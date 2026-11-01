Trump casts doubt on North Korea's involvement in the hacker attack on Binance

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington does not yet have conclusive data on North Korea's involvement in the large-scale hacker attack on the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, the damage from which is estimated at $6.3 billion.

As 1news.az reports citing the Associated Press, the American leader made the statement to journalists at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

"We're figuring that out right now. We don't know if North Korea is involved in this, but if that's the case, we will discuss this issue with them," Trump said.

Earlier, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) placed responsibility for the cyberattack on the North Korean hacker group TraderTraitor.

According to the agency, on October 29 the perpetrators stole cryptocurrency assets worth more than $6 billion from Binance. The FBI also reported that the stolen funds are predominantly being converted into the cryptocurrency Ethereum.

For its part, Binance pledged to fully compensate clients for the losses incurred as a result of the attack.