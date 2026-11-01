 Qatari tanker attacked in the Persian Gulf | 1news.az
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Qatari tanker attacked in the Persian Gulf

1news Staff11:47 - Today
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Qatari tanker attacked in the Persian Gulf

The tanker "Al Mayeda" of the Qatari company Nakilat, which was carrying liquefied natural gas, came under attack in the Persian Gulf.

As 1news.az reports with reference to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), this was stated in a statement by the gas transportation company.

According to the information, none of the crew members on board were injured, and no environmental consequences were recorded as a result of this incident.

The vessel is in a safe condition, remains operational, and the consequences of the incident are being assessed.

Nakilat maintains direct communication with the vessel, its crew, and the relevant maritime security authorities in the region to ensure their safety, while continuing to closely monitor the situation, the statement says.

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