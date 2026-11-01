Zelensky says he is ready to meet with Putin in Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is ready to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Turkey.

As 1news.az reports, the Ukrainian leader said this in an interview with CNN Türk.

"I know that President [of Turkey Recep Tayyip] Erdogan has his own ties with Putin. For this reason, we support a meeting in Turkey. But there is a very important point here. As you said, many meetings have already taken place in Turkey, and meetings between technical groups and delegations have also been held in the United Arab Emirates. Various results were achieved, but the war continues," the president of Ukraine said.

He emphasized that if there is no progress after a meeting of the leaders, then there will be more questions, and this situation will be regarded as a defeat of diplomacy.

"Because when technical groups meet, they may have difficulties in achieving a result. But I do not think there is a problem that we cannot solve when we, as leaders, show our will. For this reason, I want to meet precisely as decision-makers," Zelensky added.