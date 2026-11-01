RSF attacks energy facilities in eastern Sudan with drones

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attacked an electrical substation and an oil pumping station with drones in the city of Haiya in eastern Sudan.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Sudan Tribune portal citing local sources.

According to the information, as a result of the strikes carried out the day before, the energy facilities were damaged and a fire broke out.

It is specified that the oil facility is part of a pipeline through which crude oil is transported from South Sudan to the port of Bashayer on the Red Sea coast (in the east of the country). In addition, a drone struck the Haiya electrical substation, the construction of which was in its final stage. The facility was supposed to help improve the power supply of Port Sudan.

It is noted that this is already the second case in the past three days in which energy infrastructure in Haiya has become the target of an attack.

Earlier, 13 power distribution stations in the states of Gedaref, Khartoum, Al-Jazirah, Red Sea, Sennar, White Nile, and South Kordofan were seriously damaged, which led to large-scale power outages.