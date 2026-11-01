FT: Germany is not managing to replenish gas reserves before winter

Gas storage facilities in Germany are about 62% full, which is significantly below the target level of 80% set for infrastructure operators ahead of the start of the heating season.

As 1news.az reports, this was written by the Financial Times (FT).

According to its data, the European Union as a whole will enter the winter with gas reserves that are significantly below historical norms. Thus, storage facilities across the bloc are less than 75% full.

Germany is the largest gas consumer in the EU and has the largest storage facilities, and therefore the need for Berlin to purchase gas could lead to price increases for other countries, the publication claims.

In October, the newspaper Politico reported that the European Union could face the largest gas shortage (up to 14 billion cubic meters) this coming winter, as European storage facilities are only 72% full.

Earlier, Europe was predicted to face an expensive winter due to destabilization in the global energy market.