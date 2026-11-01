 FT: Germany is not managing to replenish gas reserves before winter | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

FT: Germany is not managing to replenish gas reserves before winter

1news Staff16:34 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
FT: Germany is not managing to replenish gas reserves before winter

Gas storage facilities in Germany are about 62% full, which is significantly below the target level of 80% set for infrastructure operators ahead of the start of the heating season.

As 1news.az reports, this was written by the Financial Times (FT).

According to its data, the European Union as a whole will enter the winter with gas reserves that are significantly below historical norms. Thus, storage facilities across the bloc are less than 75% full.

Germany is the largest gas consumer in the EU and has the largest storage facilities, and therefore the need for Berlin to purchase gas could lead to price increases for other countries, the publication claims.

In October, the newspaper Politico reported that the European Union could face the largest gas shortage (up to 14 billion cubic meters) this coming winter, as European storage facilities are only 72% full.

Earlier, Europe was predicted to face an expensive winter due to destabilization in the global energy market.

Share:
502

In focus

Politics

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Algeria on Revolution Day

Society

Cloudy weather expected in Baku tomorrow

Society

Journalist attacked in Baku - VIDEO

Politics

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Algeria on November 1 — Revolution Day

World

The Netherlands wants to speed up deliveries of missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

FT: Germany is not managing to replenish gas reserves before winter

IRNA: Iran submits report to IMO on U.S. and Israeli attacks on the country's maritime infrastructure

Zelensky: Ukraine will not give up its territories, including Crimea

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Musk announces readiness of device that can restore sight even to those blind from birth

Disciplinary proceedings initiated in Armenia against judge in Catholicos case

In Germany, a school bus crashed into a residential building: there are injuries

Norway's Foreign Ministry responded to Trump over criticism of the Nobel Committee

Latest news

AZAL targets 10 million passengers by 2030

Today, 17:20

In Ganja, a 35-year-old man found dead in his friend's apartment

Today, 17:15

The Netherlands wants to speed up deliveries of missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Today, 16:56

FT: Germany is not managing to replenish gas reserves before winter

Today, 16:34

IRNA: Iran submits report to IMO on U.S. and Israeli attacks on the country's maritime infrastructure

Today, 16:12

Zelensky: Ukraine will not give up its territories, including Crimea

Today, 15:51

RSF attacks energy facilities in eastern Sudan with drones

Today, 15:28

Zelensky says he is ready to meet with Putin in Turkey

Today, 15:11

Mass poisoning at a Baku restaurant: AFSA has launched an investigation

Today, 14:50

Over 2,000 people took part in the "Victory Run" in Baku

Today, 14:30

Statement of the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Today, 14:05

ISNA: Fuel vessel catches fire off the coast of the Gulf of Oman

Today, 14:00

Cloudy weather expected in Baku tomorrow

Today, 13:40

In Kurdamir, a driver who fell asleep at the wheel caused a traffic accident

Today, 13:17

Two matches of the 10th round will be held in the Azerbaijan Premier League today

Today, 12:54

Journalist attacked in Baku - VIDEO

Today, 12:35

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Algeria on November 1 — Revolution Day

Today, 12:15

Russian agency to help modernize armored vehicle repair facilities of Azerbaijan's army

Today, 12:10

Qatari tanker attacked in the Persian Gulf

Today, 11:47

Protests in Zurich turn into open clashes with police - VIDEO

Today, 11:26
All news