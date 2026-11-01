The Netherlands wants to speed up deliveries of missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

The Netherlands, together with its partners, is exploring possibilities to speed up deliveries of missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Dutch Defense Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius on the social network X.

According to her, the U.S. decision to sell missiles to Ukraine was another step toward Kyiv obtaining air defense assets, and now Amsterdam and Kyiv's other partners will look for a way to speed up the deliveries.

"This is another step toward approving a large package of missile deliveries for Patriot systems for Ukraine, funded by European funds and European allies. The Ministry of Defense, together with partners, is working on possibilities to speed up the deliveries," the post says.

On October 30, the U.S. State Department approved the sale to Ukraine of 500 missiles for Patriot PAC-3 air defense systems worth $2.1 billion. The deliveries will be fully financed by Canada, Germany, Norway, and an EU loan.