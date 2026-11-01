 The Netherlands wants to speed up deliveries of missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

The Netherlands wants to speed up deliveries of missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

1news Staff16:56 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
The Netherlands wants to speed up deliveries of missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

The Netherlands, together with its partners, is exploring possibilities to speed up deliveries of missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Dutch Defense Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius on the social network X.

According to her, the U.S. decision to sell missiles to Ukraine was another step toward Kyiv obtaining air defense assets, and now Amsterdam and Kyiv's other partners will look for a way to speed up the deliveries.

"This is another step toward approving a large package of missile deliveries for Patriot systems for Ukraine, funded by European funds and European allies. The Ministry of Defense, together with partners, is working on possibilities to speed up the deliveries," the post says.

On October 30, the U.S. State Department approved the sale to Ukraine of 500 missiles for Patriot PAC-3 air defense systems worth $2.1 billion. The deliveries will be fully financed by Canada, Germany, Norway, and an EU loan.

Share:
331

In focus

Politics

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Algeria on Revolution Day

Society

Cloudy weather expected in Baku tomorrow

Society

Journalist attacked in Baku - VIDEO

Politics

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Algeria on November 1 — Revolution Day

World

The Netherlands wants to speed up deliveries of missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

FT: Germany is not managing to replenish gas reserves before winter

IRNA: Iran submits report to IMO on U.S. and Israeli attacks on the country's maritime infrastructure

Zelensky: Ukraine will not give up its territories, including Crimea

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Norway's Foreign Ministry responded to Trump over criticism of the Nobel Committee

Binali Yildirim thanked Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev

In Greece, the owner of a bakery chain detained in a case of tax fraud worth 100 million euros

Kan: Israel has asked the U.S. for permission to strike energy facilities in Iran

Latest news

AZAL targets 10 million passengers by 2030

Today, 17:20

In Ganja, a 35-year-old man found dead in his friend's apartment

Today, 17:15

The Netherlands wants to speed up deliveries of missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Today, 16:56

FT: Germany is not managing to replenish gas reserves before winter

Today, 16:34

IRNA: Iran submits report to IMO on U.S. and Israeli attacks on the country's maritime infrastructure

Today, 16:12

Zelensky: Ukraine will not give up its territories, including Crimea

Today, 15:51

RSF attacks energy facilities in eastern Sudan with drones

Today, 15:28

Zelensky says he is ready to meet with Putin in Turkey

Today, 15:11

Mass poisoning at a Baku restaurant: AFSA has launched an investigation

Today, 14:50

Over 2,000 people took part in the "Victory Run" in Baku

Today, 14:30

Statement of the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Today, 14:05

ISNA: Fuel vessel catches fire off the coast of the Gulf of Oman

Today, 14:00

Cloudy weather expected in Baku tomorrow

Today, 13:40

In Kurdamir, a driver who fell asleep at the wheel caused a traffic accident

Today, 13:17

Two matches of the 10th round will be held in the Azerbaijan Premier League today

Today, 12:54

Journalist attacked in Baku - VIDEO

Today, 12:35

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Algeria on November 1 — Revolution Day

Today, 12:15

Russian agency to help modernize armored vehicle repair facilities of Azerbaijan's army

Today, 12:10

Qatari tanker attacked in the Persian Gulf

Today, 11:47

Protests in Zurich turn into open clashes with police - VIDEO

Today, 11:26
All news