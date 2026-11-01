 More than 200 people injured during riots in France, 779 detained - VIDEO | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

More than 200 people injured during riots in France, 779 detained - VIDEO

1news Staff17:42 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
More than 200 people injured during riots in France, 779 detained - VIDEO

About 60 demonstrators were injured in clashes with police during mass protests in France that escalated into riots.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the newspaper Le Figaro with reference to emergency services.

It is specified that four of the injured participants in the rallies are in serious condition.

In turn, Le Parisien, citing a report by the French Interior Ministry, reports that a total of 159 law enforcement officers were injured during Saturday's protests. The ministry also reported 515 fires and 36 damaged businesses during yesterday's riots.

According to its data, the number of detainees has also risen to 779 people.

Share:
886

In focus

Politics

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Algeria on Revolution Day

Society

Cloudy weather expected in Baku tomorrow

Society

Journalist attacked in Baku - VIDEO

Politics

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Algeria on November 1 — Revolution Day

World

Russia's FSB detains teenager while checking U.S. data on terrorist attack in Moscow

Owner of Dünya newspaper Umut Güner detained in Turkey

54 people detained in Germany over riots at protest rallies

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Iran

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Voter Turnout in Israel Reaches Record High - UPDATED

Merz says conflict around Iran has cost Europe more than €100 billion

Poland says the situation around the Constitutional Court is stabilizing

Kan: Israel has asked the U.S. for permission to strike energy facilities in Iran

Latest news

Visibility to decrease on a number of roads in Azerbaijan

Today, 20:20

Mirzoyan: The declared peace must bring tangible benefits to countries outside the region as well

Today, 20:00

Russia's FSB detains teenager while checking U.S. data on terrorist attack in Moscow

Today, 19:40

Owner of Dünya newspaper Umut Güner detained in Turkey

Today, 19:20

54 people detained in Germany over riots at protest rallies

Today, 18:57

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Iran

Today, 18:35

The situation faced by APA TV's correspondent is contrary to freedom of access to information

Today, 18:10

Turkey and South Korea to sign a number of bilateral documents

Today, 18:05

More than 200 people injured during riots in France, 779 detained - VIDEO

Today, 17:42

AZAL targets 10 million passengers by 2030

Today, 17:20

In Ganja, a 35-year-old man found dead in his friend's apartment

Today, 17:15

The Netherlands wants to speed up deliveries of missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Today, 16:56

FT: Germany is not managing to replenish gas reserves before winter

Today, 16:34

IRNA: Iran submits report to IMO on U.S. and Israeli attacks on the country's maritime infrastructure

Today, 16:12

Zelensky: Ukraine will not give up its territories, including Crimea

Today, 15:51

RSF attacks energy facilities in eastern Sudan with drones

Today, 15:28

Zelensky says he is ready to meet with Putin in Turkey

Today, 15:11

Mass poisoning at a Baku restaurant: AFSA has launched an investigation

Today, 14:50

Over 2,000 people took part in the "Victory Run" in Baku

Today, 14:30

Statement of the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Today, 14:05
All news