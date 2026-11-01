More than 200 people injured during riots in France, 779 detained - VIDEO

About 60 demonstrators were injured in clashes with police during mass protests in France that escalated into riots.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the newspaper Le Figaro with reference to emergency services.

It is specified that four of the injured participants in the rallies are in serious condition.

In turn, Le Parisien, citing a report by the French Interior Ministry, reports that a total of 159 law enforcement officers were injured during Saturday's protests. The ministry also reported 515 fires and 36 damaged businesses during yesterday's riots.

According to its data, the number of detainees has also risen to 779 people.