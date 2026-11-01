COVID-19 cases on the rise in Iran

Influenza and COVID-19 cases are rising in Iran, with deaths being recorded.

As 1news.az reports citing the Fars agency, this was stated by Hamid Emadi Kouchak, a professor of infectious diseases at Tehran University of Medical Sciences.

According to him, the transmission and infection rate of the currently spreading coronavirus substrain is significantly higher than that of previous ones, however, the mortality rates caused by this type of coronavirus are lower.

"The only effective and preventive way to avoid infection with viruses, especially coronavirus and influenza, is to observe personal hygiene rules, such as regular hand washing, wearing masks in crowded places, as well as, if possible, avoidance of crowded places by elderly people and persons with chronic illnesses.

According to available data, we have encountered a significant rise and a sharp increase in cases of COVID-19 infection," the medic said.