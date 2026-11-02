A new wave of COVID has swept over Iran. Doctors report a rise in the number of victims

In Iran, the incidence of influenza and COVID-19 is rising, and deaths are being recorded.

This was stated by Hamid Emadi Kouchak, professor of infectious diseases at Tehran University of Medical Sciences.

According to him, the rate of transmission and infection of the coronavirus substrain currently spreading is significantly higher than that of previous ones, however, the mortality rates caused by this type of coronavirus are lower.

"The only effective and preventive way to avoid infection with viruses, especially coronavirus and influenza, is to observe the rules of personal hygiene, such as washing hands regularly, using masks in crowded places, as well as, if possible, avoiding places with large gatherings of people for the elderly and persons with chronic illnesses.

According to available data, we have encountered a significant rise and a sharp increase in cases of infection with the COVID-19 virus," the physician said.