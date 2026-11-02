Lithuania urges EU to overcome energy crisis to avoid returning to Russian gas

Europe should take at least some steps to overcome the energy crisis in order to avoid facing growing calls to resume purchases of Russian gas, Lithuanian Energy Minister Lukas Savickas said.

"If there is no clear action plan to help states and governments address the problems related to rising energy prices and pressure on society, then alternative proposals will be voiced ever more loudly," Savickas told the Rapporteur portal.

It is noted that the European Union has faced the highest gas prices since 2022, but has so far been unable to work out a common vision for solving the problem. According to the portal, the ban on Russian oil supplies promised by the EU has also disappeared from the agenda.

Recently, Slovakia also filed a lawsuit against the European Commission's decision concerning the ban on gas imports, which indicates the weakening resolve of the European Union, Rapporteur stated.

The EU has agreed on a complete ban on imports of liquefied natural gas from Russia under long-term contracts starting January 1, 2027. LNG supplies under short-term contracts were banned in April 2026. The halt to pipeline gas supplies is to take place before September 30, 2027.

Source: TASS