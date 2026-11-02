Carlson warns of possible U.S. nuclear strike on Iran

Journalist Tucker Carlson stated that the United States could carry out a nuclear strike on Iran in the coming days under pressure from Israel.

"Under pressure from Netanyahu, the Trump administration could carry out a nuclear strike on Iran within days," Carlson wrote on the social network X.

As a possible target, the journalist named Mount Pickaxe, where, according to Israeli intelligence claims, Iran may have resumed its uranium enrichment program.

Carlson emphasized that no conventional weapon is capable of penetrating the facility's defenses, which are nearly 100 meters thick, and therefore "the only option is a nuclear strike."

According to his information, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is persistently pushing for such a decision because of the unstable political situation following the country's recent parliamentary elections.

The journalist also noted that Trump has apparently not yet made a final decision regarding a possible strike and is holding consultations with his advisers, including Vice President JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff. According to Carlson, they still lean toward concluding a deal with Iran.