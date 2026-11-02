Israel eliminates two Hamas radicals in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated in airstrikes in the Gaza Strip two armed radicals from the "Nukhba" special forces unit of Hamas' military wing.

This was reported by the army press service.

"The Israel Defense Forces eliminated two terrorists from the 'Nukhba' unit," the statement said. According to the press service, one of those eliminated took part in the attack on the Israeli community of Nir Oz on October 7, 2023. Those eliminated were "preparing attacks on Israeli servicemen and civilians," and were also "working to restore the combat potential" of Hamas, "systematically violating the ceasefire."

The IDF indicated that those eliminated "were destroyed as a result of airstrikes, which made it possible to remove the threat they posed." "Before the strikes were carried out, measures were taken aimed at minimizing harm to the civilian population," the press service assured.