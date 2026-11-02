Trump to deliver an address ahead of the elections

U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver an address on the eve of the midterm elections on Monday, November 2.

This was reported by Axios, citing a White House representative.

According to the official, Trump will deliver his "closing argument before the midterm elections" at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 p.m. Baku time) and will speak about the achievements of his administration and the Republicans in Congress. He will also highlight the White House's efforts to "restore our Great Capital."

The speech will take place near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington. It has been at the center of Trump's efforts to renovate landmarks in Washington, but the project has faced criticism over a botched repair job.

As Axios notes, it is unknown whether Trump will use his speech to make a broader appeal to voters or focus on his administration's results ahead of the elections.