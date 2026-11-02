Pashinyan outlines course toward full transfer of border control to Armenia

Step by step, all control over the country's borders will be transferred to the Border Guard Service of the Republic of Armenia.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this on November 2 at a joint session of the standing parliamentary committees during the discussion of the draft state budget for 2027.

"This process must go through a certain path of reforms," the prime minister added.

Let us recall that Armenian border guards have already taken under their control sections of the state border and checkpoints previously serviced by Russian border guards. Among them are Zvartnots International Airport, the Agarak checkpoint (border with Iran), Margara (border with Turkey) and Akhurik (border with Turkey). However, the process of replacing Russian border guards with Armenian ones on the borders with Iran and Turkey is being carried out in stages and is tied to the development of the resources and capabilities of the Border Troops of the National Security Service.

Source: news.am