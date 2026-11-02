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UNESCO reports a rise in the number of journalists killed worldwide

1news Staff14:42 - Today
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UNESCO reports a rise in the number of journalists killed worldwide

One hundred eighty-nine journalists around the world were killed in connection with their professional activities between 2024 and 2025, which is 20% more than in 2022-2023.

These figures are cited in the report of UNESCO Director-General Khaled el-Enany on the safety of journalists and the fight against impunity for crimes against them.

Among the deaths listed in the report, 127 occurred in combat zones. It is noted that 40% of these reporters died as a result of strikes carried out with unmanned aerial vehicles.

The largest numbers of journalists died in Palestine (62), Mexico (17), and Sudan (14). The conflict in Ukraine during the period in question, according to UNESCO, claimed the lives of 12 media workers.

"Local and international war correspondents face growing risks, especially from being caught directly in crossfire, as well as from targeted attacks even far from the front lines. According to available data, in conflict zones in four countries, 36 journalists died in temporary field media centers and at their workplaces. In one case, nine journalists were killed in a single attack," the report says.

In total, over the past 20 years UNESCO has recorded the deaths of 1,600 journalists, with investigations completed in only 14% of cases. At the same time, as noted in the report, the share of unresolved investigations in countries without armed conflict has declined from 94% in 2012 to 77% in 2026.

"Nevertheless, commitment to freedom of the press is more relevant today than ever, since it remains under serious threat both in conflict zones and in peaceful regions, and journalists continue to pay a high price for it," said UNESCO Director-General Khaled el-Enany.

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