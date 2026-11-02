Belgian prime minister submits resignation

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has submitted his resignation to the king due to the failure of coalition talks on the kingdom's 2027 budget.

This was stated in an official announcement from the royal palace.

As a rule, the monarch rejects the first resignation request from the head of government and instructs him to make another negotiating effort. Often, under the threat of a political crisis, the parties make compromises, unless most of them conclude that holding new elections is politically more advantageous for them.

At present, amid increased military spending, Belgium's government is short €10 billion in the annual budget, and to find this money it must either cut social spending or raise taxes and fees.

In 2025, Belgium's national debt reached €735 billion, or 110% of GDP. This is an unprecedentedly high level, and De Wever is trying to make every effort to prevent its further growth, that is, not to cover the budget deficit with new borrowing.