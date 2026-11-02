Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that certain forces are trying to prevent the country from fulfilling its planned economic commitments.

"Certain forces have been given the task of making sure that Armenia cannot fulfill its planned economic commitments. Inside Armenia there are no resources to implement the secret plan. In Armenia, this entire process can be designated by one conditional term, which the authors themselves call a 'secret plan,'" he noted.

According to Pashinyan, this plan enjoys the support of certain circles in the EAEU and Russia.

"There are reasons for this as well, since people were sent to Armenia with quite specific promises," the prime minister added.

Pashinyan also reported that the Armenian government has in fact already begun implementing the TRIPP project.

Source: Bagramyan 26