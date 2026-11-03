Witkoff announces talks involving Russia, the U.S. and Ukraine

Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine at the working group level will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11.

This was stated by the American leader's special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

"The United States will mediate working group level talks between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11, advancing President [Donald] Trump's mission to end the war. The discussions will focus on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian initiatives and next steps toward peace," Witkoff wrote on X.