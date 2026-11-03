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Iranian authorities explain Mojtaba Khamenei's lack of public appearances

1news Staff11:47 - Today
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Iranian authorities explain Mojtaba Khamenei's lack of public appearances

The absence of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei from the public sphere, as well as the refusal to broadcast his video addresses and photographs, is linked to the high risks of physical elimination by opponents of the republic.

This was stated by the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi, Iranian media report.

According to the head of the Iranian diplomatic agency, the country's authorities are forced to act amid serious threats and strict precautionary measures.

"The reason why not a single image or speech of Mojtaba Khamenei has been broadcast is mainly related to security considerations. We are facing enemies who seek to carry out assassinations. We have already encountered this during two previous wars," Araghchi noted.

The head of Iran's Foreign Ministry emphasized that strict security protocols are currently in place in the country's leadership, mandatory for all officials to follow.

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