Armenia and Georgia discussed defense cooperation issues

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received the Commander of the Georgian Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Giorgi Matiashvili.

As "Armenpress" reports, the defense minister wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"We discussed cooperation between Armenia and Georgia in the defense sector, as well as regional security issues," Suren Papikyan wrote.

Commander of the Georgian Defense Forces Lieutenant General Giorgi Matiashvili arrived in Armenia on an official visit on November 3.