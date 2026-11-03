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Lukashenko suggests the conflict in Ukraine could end in the coming months

1news Staff13:35 - Today
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Lukashenko suggests the conflict in Ukraine could end in the coming months

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko believes that the conflict in Ukraine could end in the coming months.

He made the statement at the IV Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security. His remarks were cited by RIA Novosti.

"The war in Ukraine will be over in the coming months. This is my personal opinion. That's it, there is no strength left and no resources left. Everyone is tired," Lukashenko said.

According to him, Minsk is interested in the swiftest possible peaceful settlement of the conflict between the two peoples that are brotherly to Belarus. At the same time, he warned that the possible involvement of Belarus itself in the hostilities would lead to a qualitatively new and far more dangerous level of escalation.

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