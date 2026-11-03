Peskov confirms that talks on Ukraine will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11

Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine on a Ukrainian settlement will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yes, I can confirm this date. Indeed, the Russian delegation will arrive in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 and will take part in the trilateral talks," he told reporters in response to a request to confirm the relevant information.

The Kremlin representative was also asked whether the head of state plans to meet with members of the Russian delegation before their departure for Abu Dhabi.

"I can't tell you yet, there are no exact plans so far, but in general almost all members of the Russian delegation regularly report to the president on current issues anyway and receive the appropriate instructions from the head of state," Peskov replied.

Earlier, the special envoy of the U.S. president, Steve Witkoff, said that trilateral talks between the United States, Ukraine and Russia were scheduled for November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi.

"The United States will mediate working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia on November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi, advancing President Trump's mission to end the war," he wrote on the social network x.

According to Witkoff, the discussions will be devoted to "post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian efforts and next steps on the path to peace."

Source: INTERFAX.RU