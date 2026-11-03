 Milli Majlis adopts statement on the occasion of November 8 — Victory Day | 1news.az
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Milli Majlis adopts statement on the occasion of November 8 — Victory Day

1news Staff14:20 - Today
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Milli Majlis adopts statement on the occasion of November 8 — Victory Day

The Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan has adopted a Statement on the occasion of November 8 — Victory Day.

As AZERTAC reports, the adoption of the Statement was included in the agenda of the parliament's session on November 3.

The text of the Statement was read out by Milli Majlis deputy Hikmat Babaoglu.

The statement notes that the Victory won in the 44-day Patriotic War in September-November 2020 was achieved thanks to the unity of our people, army and state under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan demonstrated the necessary political will, as well as the presence of political, economic, military and diplomatic capabilities to protect its national interests. Our Armed Forces, displaying high combat skills, inscribed glorious pages in world military history. The defensive lines created by the enemy over many years and considered impregnable were breached, air defense systems and air forces were disabled. Powerful strikes were delivered against the occupying forces, and a large amount of the enemy's manpower and military equipment was destroyed.

It is noted that the historic Victory won in 2020 laid a solid foundation for the full restoration of the state sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan. As a result of the anti-terror operation carried out on September 19-20, 2023, illegal armed formations belonging to Armenia were disarmed, the separatist regime was eliminated, and the constitutional order was restored throughout the entire territory of Azerbaijan. The raising of the state flag in the city of Khankendi and other liberated settlements clearly demonstrated the triumph of the national will and the steadfastness of our statehood.

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