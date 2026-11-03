Iran demands recognition of sovereignty over Hormuz

Recognition of Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz is one of the conditions for achieving security in the region.

This was stated by the chief of the General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces and commander of the "Khatam al-Anbiya" Central Headquarters, Major General Ali Abdollahi.

"Official recognition of Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz," reads one of the points of Abdollahi's message, cited by the Iranian agency Tasnim. Among other conditions for achieving lasting security in the region, he named the complete lifting of sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the unblocking of frozen assets, and compensation for damages caused by military actions against Iran.

In addition, the Iranian military commander demanded guarantees that aggression against the Islamic Republic would not be repeated, as well as "the creation of a security system in West Asia by the forces of the region's own states."