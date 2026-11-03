Trial of Ali Karimli and his deputy begins in Baku

As part of an investigation conducted by the State Security Service (SSS), the trial has begun in the case of the chairman of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan, Ali Karimli, and his deputy, Mammad Ibrahim.

According to Report, a preparatory hearing was held today at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, presided over by Judge Vugar Guliyev.

During the hearing, the personal data of the accused were verified, after which the court decided to schedule the case for trial.

The next hearing is set for November 13.

Note that the defendants are charged under Article 278.1 of the Criminal Code (actions aimed at the violent seizure of power, violent change of the constitutional order of the state).