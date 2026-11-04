Who can pass through Hormuz: Iran announces a permitted list for maritime vessels

The deputy chairman of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Amir Hayat Mugaddam, stated that vessels sailing under the flags of India, China, Iraq, and Qatar may pass freely through the Strait of Hormuz.

This was reported by the Iranian agency ISNA.

"At present, we have exempted the vessels of India, China, Iraq, and Qatar from restrictions on passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The vessels of these countries pass freely through the strait, and the United States also does not create obstacles for them," the Iranian official stated.

He emphasized that no toll is charged to Qatar for passage through the Strait of Hormuz. This, according to the agency's interlocutor, stems from certain circumstances, since Tehran makes decisions taking mutual interests into account.

The parliamentary representative noted that easing passage for Indian vessels pursues the goal of ensuring the import of medicines from that country, while the benefits applied to Chinese vessels are aimed at obtaining Beijing's political support.

The Iranian official also explained that a passage fee is charged to vessels from India and China, while no such payment is envisaged for Qatari vessels.