Trump blames Iran for Republicans' defeat in elections

U.S. President Donald Trump has acknowledged that the war with Iran led to a rise in gasoline prices in the country.

He said this in an interview with Fox News after the Republicans' defeat in the midterm elections.

"In fact, we have the greatest economy. You know, in my first term I had the best economy. But because of gasoline prices, people don't notice it to the extent they would have without that. And the problem with gasoline was caused by Iran," the American leader stated.

Earlier, Trump had blamed Ukraine for the increase in gasoline prices, linking it to Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries.